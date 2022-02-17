SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest, accused of setting fire at Springfield home.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that Springfield Police responded to a Cottonwood Lane home for a disturbance on January 27 and when they arrived, they saw a fire at the home.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and an investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad led to a suspect, identified as 34-year-old Mary Wilson of Springfield, who allegedly set that fire.
Piemonte added that on Thursday, Wilson was arrested by local, state, and federal authorities on charges of arson of a dwelling/house and assault and battery charges.
