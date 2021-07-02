SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman is facing charges after a fire last month in the city.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that 40-year-old Angela Garcia was arrested Wednesday on Worthington Street by members of the Springfield Police narcotics unit, the Hampden County Sheriff's Department, and the Mass. State Police fugitive apprehension section.
The charges stem from a fire on June 1 on the 800 block of State Street. Following an investigation into the fire by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, an warrant was issued for Garcia's arrest.
Garcia is facing charges including arson of a dwelling and malicious destruction of property over $1,200.
