Angela Garcia Spfld arrest 070221

Western Mass News photo

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman is facing charges after a fire last month in the city.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that 40-year-old Angela Garcia was arrested Wednesday on Worthington Street by members of the Springfield Police narcotics unit, the Hampden County Sheriff's Department, and the Mass. State Police fugitive apprehension section.

The charges stem from a fire on June 1 on the 800 block of State Street.  Following an investigation into the fire by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, an warrant was issued for Garcia's arrest.

Garcia is facing charges including arson of a dwelling and malicious destruction of property over $1,200.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.