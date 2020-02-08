Springfield woman arrested on breaking and entering charge.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman is behind bars after police say she broke into an apartment and attempted to take off with a man's cash and wallet.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to an apartment on the 0-100 block of Taylor Street just after 6:00 Friday morning for a report of a breaking and entering in progress.
The two residents inside the apartment told officers they woke up to find a random person, later identified as 55-year-old Springfield resident Phuc Ha, "going to the bathroom on their toilet".
The male occupant had observed that his wallet and cash that had been placed on the kitchen counter were missing.
Ha was then placed under arrest and officers were able to locate the man's missing items on her.
As officials were taking Ha into custody, she attempted to bite one of the officers, but instead bit the handle of the officer's taser.
Further investigation revealed that there were no signs that Ha had forced her way into the apartment.
The occupants couldn't recall if they had locked their door.
Ha is scheduled to appear in court within the coming days where she will be arraigned on the following charges:
- Breaking and entering during the daytime for a felony
- Larceny over $1,200
- Assault and battery
- Assault
- Resisting arrest
