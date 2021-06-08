SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Going on four days of excessive heat and humidity means most people are staying indoors and out of the sun to stay cool.
But renters are reaching to Western Mass News for help saying they can’t even find relief in their own apartments.
One Springfield woman said that because of a Massachusetts state regulation she has spent the last four days in an apartment nearing 90 degrees.
“It’s been unbearable. I haven’t been able to sleep,” Springfield apartment resident Torrie Lewine said.
Four days of extreme heat in Springfield means the splash pads are on, cooling centers are open, and advisories are warning people to stay mostly indoors in the air conditioning.
That's what Lewine is trying to do but the Springfield woman said her apartment complex, Silverbrick Square won't turn the A.C. on.
“I’ve literally sat on the couch with the fan facing me just not moving,” Lewine said.
She said a manager in her building cited a Massachusetts state regulation that mandates offer heat to tenants until June 15.
“I’ve been told that our building, the heat and A.C., only one can be active at a time,” Lewine explained.
Western Mass News found the regulation stating that heat must be supplied giving a minimum temperature of 64 degrees at night and 68 degrees during the day, which would be comfortable during the winter months, but not when the first heat wave hits before June 15th.
The regulation also said temperatures should not exceed 78 degrees. But when Western Mass News tested the apartment with a thermometer in both the shade and the light.
“Even there it's 87.5,” Lewine said.
We couldn't find a spot where the temperature in Lewine's unit was below 85 degrees.
“Whatever is going on with this regulation obviously it needs to be looked into and it needs to be reviewed,” Lewine said.
Western Mass News reached out to Silverbrick Rentals and we also took the issue to state Representative Bud Williams.
He plans to call on the state's secretary of housing and economic development for help.
“We will certainly be looking at this want landlords to err on common sense,” Williams said.
He's concerned about when exposure to heat moves from uncomfortable to dangerous
“The fragile, the elderly, those with health conditions,” Williams said.
“I chose to live here because we have A.C., so to not have access to it during a heat advisory just seems irresponsible,” Lewine said.
Now we also had residents from another Springfield apartment complex reach out to us Tuesday morning with a similar complaint but by mid-morning, that building ended up turning on the ac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.