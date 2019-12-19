SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Six people are without a home tonight after a fire destroyed their house earlier today.
One resident and a firefighter were also taken to the hospital.
That house sustained so much damage that residents have no choice but to find somewhere else to stay tonight.
Firefighters tell us that the wind caused the fire to spread even faster and firefighters were ordered to evacuate the building.
One of those residents tells us what happened inside and how she needs the community’s help.
“I’m a little shocked. I’m a little sad. I’m just frustrated. It’s a week before Christmas," Springfield resident Jasmine Click stated.
Jasmine has lived at 358 Wilbraham Road for about eight months.
She was home just before 3:00 Thursday afternoon when the fire started.
“We were actually laying down and we were talking and laughing, and I’m like, ‘I smell smoke’, and she’s like, 'Maybe it’s coming from the kitchen'. Then, I go to the kitchen and I don’t see anything, but then I open the back door. I just get hit with a bunch of smoke," explained Click.
That’s when she says she scrambled out of the house along with her siblings.
“All you see is just flames everywhere. By the time we got ready to come out of the house, black smoke was already hitting us, so running through the front door, it was already thick, black smoke hitting us getting out," says Click.
She tells Western Mass News that she received the news from investigators that she didn’t want to hear.
“Everything that we own, everything my cousin owns, all of my kid’s stuff. It’s just gone. We were just joking and laughing and wrapping their gifts not too long ago, and now everything is gone," continued Click.
She says that while those material things can be replaced, she’s thankful she’s still alive along with her 10-year-old son and cousins.
“I’m going to be honest with you. I’m not going to be so negative. Everything happens for a reason. It’s cold, yes, but maybe it was just time for something new to happen. Sucks that it’s a fire, suck that it’s winter, but we’re going to get through it. We’re still alive," added Click.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, the Springfield Police Department, and the office of the State Fire Marshal.
If you’d like to help jasmine or the other families displaced, you can click or tap here for more information.
