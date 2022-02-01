SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman has pleaded guilty to unemployment fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said that that 61-year-old Audri Ford-Victory and a co-conspirator submitted more than 100 fraudulent pandemic unemployment assistance claims.
They received more than $1.2 million in payments. About half of those claims were made on behalf of people living outside the state.
Ford-Victory is set to be sentenced on June 1.
