SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman is speaking out after she said she lost thousands of dollars in an online transaction that fell through.
The item she was trying to purchase: a gift for her son.
The 'truck for sale' posting was first seen on the Nextdoor app, which is like a social media site for those in your own neighborhood.
However, as Charlene Dickerson told us, the posting directed buyers to eBay...or so she thought.
"I wanted to do something for my son. I wanted to surprise him," Dickerson said.
When Dickerson saw a deal for a truck on the Nextdoor app, she said she had to act fast.
"I went back-and-forth and with her, saying I’ll take it. She said can you pay me through eBay," Dickerson added.
Dickerson, who's admittedly new to eBay, said she was sent what looked like an eBay page and told to send pictures of scratched off eBay gift cards through that page.
"I called my son three, four times just to be for sure. He said no mom, they can give you your money back if anything happens," Dickerson noted.
Her son is right. eBay's website lists a money-back guarantee on their website.
The problem?
"I called the real eBay site and they said there’s nothing they can do...Because that was a fake eBay page, it’s not the real site," Dickerson explained.
The truck never arrived and the poster's original phone number was disconnected.
"I’m out of $3,000. I mean, I’m a single mom," Dickerson said.
However, rather than cutting her loss in silence, Dickerson reached out - to everyone.
"This is the police report. I started contacting Nextdoor to let them know. The page was still up, they took it down for the sale of the car because I guess they are trying to get other people," Dickerson said.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News they are investigating the sale and because Nextdoor is driven by zip code, "leads me to believe, at least there’s potential, that the person is local and if they are, then we can track them down or work with other agencies to try to track them down."
When it comes to mimicking real websites like the one Dickerson was sent, Stan Prager of Go Geeks said that it's not uncommon to see a dead ringer for eBay.
"If you know just a little bit of HTML writing, you can create something like this. The smart way to shop online, it really is to use Paypal. The other person that you’re paying does not see your method of payment," Prager added.
In the meantime, Dickerson said her son, the intended recipient of her goodwill, is just as hurt as his mom.
"I’m the one who told you it’s okay and everything and then he felt kind of bad because he said mom, you was buying that for me," Dickerson said.
We reached out to Nextdoor's corporate office for a comment, but we haven't heard back.
We took a look at their rules for posting, however. Their policy said that they cannot ensure the validity of interactions that occur outside of their site.
