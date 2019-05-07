SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Social media and cell phones have made it easy to keep in contact with friends from the past.
For those who grew up long before computers were invented, reconnecting with a childhood friend can prove a much harder task.
One Springfield woman is enlisting the help of her granddaughter to rekindle a friendship from decades ago.
"We were just buddy-buddies for a good many years," said Anita Lawton Dewey
When it comes to a friendship between teenage girls, some things never change.
"Oh, of course we were chasing boys all that time. We used to go to Five Mile Pond in the summer," Dewey added.
For 92-year-old Anita Lawton Dewey, the experience of growing up in Springfield is indelibly marked with memories of her friend, Mae Grey.
"Where the Salvation Army is on Boston Road now, there was a big farm there and we used to go up there and ride horses," Dewey explained.
Just as things have changed on Boston Road since the 40s and the 50s, so has the friendship.
Dewey said that a move to Texas and other technological constraints back then made it difficult to keep in contact with Grey.
Though Dewey believes Gray - who married a Richard Morse in the 50s - lived in Ludlow for a while. she is unsure if the family still has ties.
"She had brought up Mae and how badly she wanted to reconnect with her," said Dewey's granddaughter, Erin Short.
That is why her granddaughter is casting a wider net in the community many use to keep in touch today - Facebook.
"We don't know how much longer we have to find her in any family members that might be able to share some stories with my Nana. I want to do whatever I can do to help make that possible," Short said.
Dewey noted, "Off and on, I thought about her in the years."
Seventy years is a long time to think about someone. It's a lifetime for many.
"We were quite a bit alike and we like the same things," Dewey explained.
However, for a friend this special, Dewey said the search is worth it - to catch up on the lifetime she and Grey spent apart.
"It was a friend that I had for so long...we just lost contact, but I kept thinking about her," Dewey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.