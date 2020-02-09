SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman from Springfield is doing her part to help kids in the Dominican Republic play their favorite sport, baseball.
Now, she’s looking for the western Mass community to pitch in.
We spoke with Alexandra Santos, who travels back and forth from the U.S. to the Dominican Republic, trying to raise money and equipment for kids on the island who really need it.
Children in the Dominican Republic have a passion for playing baseball.
"There's a lot of Dominican baseball players and here, it's a third world country and it's really hard for the children and families to be able to provide equipment," Santos tells us.
Alexandra Santos is from Springfield, but spoke with Western Mass News on FaceTime from the Dominican Republic.
She has a passion for helping kids in the town of Sosua get their hands on baseball equipment through the organization 'The Pitch'..
"There's so many baseballs that could be given to them," says Santos.
Baseball players from the Dominican Republic have a long history of making it to the majors.
Santos says their motivation comes from the many challenges they face.
"A lot of them are using sticks, like, literally just sticks or broomsticks, like, wood sticks from a tree, balls that are all completely open and broken. Sometimes, they are using balls of paper that they wrap up and put seran rap on as balls. It's smart and that's I feel like why they have a lot of the skills that they do, because practice with stuff like that and then getting a real baseball glove and a baseball bat, it's like a walk in a park for them at that point," explained Santos.
Santos is hoping community members in western Mass will step up to the plate and donate what they can.
"Really without help from outside sources, it's almost impossible for a local person here to be able to afford completely new gear. Even things that are old, a lot of things that us back home would be like, 'Oh no. That's trash', to them, like, no. They'll put new laces in it. They'll put shoe glue on there," added Santos.
If you're interested in donating, we you can click or tap here for more information.
