(WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman is suing a Six Flags park in upstate New York after she claims she broke her ankle when she slipped on a grassy hill that was covered in goose feces.

According to court documents, it happened on July 5, 2019.

Gavel generic MGN file

(Image Courtesy: MGN Online)

The documents said that Odemaris Ocasio and her family were staying at Six Flags Great Escape and Water Park.

In the lawsuit, which was just filed last month, Ocasio claims she was unable to work due to the injury and has not been able to settle the issue directly with the park.

She's seeking $250,000.

