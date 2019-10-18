SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman from Springfield is searching for the family of a veteran after she found a bag with his belongings including what she believes to be his dog tag.
She decided to post a picture of what she found on Facebook and it's quickly gone viral. Messages on Maria Betancourt's phone, have been flooding in.
"8,350 views and that's just within two days!" Betancourt said.
All the people trying to help her find a veteran.
Six months ago, she found a bag at a local thrift shop and inside was a framed picture of a grave, a military-style dog tag, and a few books.
At the time, she tried looking up the names on both the grave, Norman Edwin Harris, and the tag, Jeffrey M. Harris, but had little luck.
"I didn't give up. I just held it as you can see is six months later. I don't feel like it's right to throw it away and something told me in my heart to try to find the family," Betancourt explained.
That's why she decided to turn to social media, posting it to the Facebook Marketplace, and the response has been overwhelming.
"They've sent me obituaries. They've sent me a people they thought were his nephews or sons. They also figured out a couple of numbers that I called, but they were not in service and, as you can see, the messages are still coming to these ones telling me to keep them posted," Betancourt said.
However, even with the help from others she still isn't sure who the items belong to and how they got to Springfield.
Betancourt's hope is that by sharing your story with Western Mass News is that she'll be able to get these items in the hands of the rightful owners.
"I would like to say I would like to see you if there's any family out there reach out to the station if they want it back. I never had a family and I don't have a family...only my kids, so so take give this to their family to bring peace to my heart," Betancourt said.
If you know the owner of these belongings and would like to help Maria Betancourt, you can email Sabrina Reilley at sabrina.reilley@westernmassnews.com or call Western Mass News at (413)-733-4040.
