SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman paid a contractor to fix her mother's bathroom, but after twelve months, the work still isn't done and she's out nearly $9,000.
Edite Fragoso Sheldon contacted Western Mass News upset that she is still trying to fix her 83-year-old mother's bathroom.
She says for the past year, she's been trying to contact that contractor, Jose Dias, and hasn't heard from him, and now she's wondering where to go from here.
"He should do right by what he did," Edite tells us. "Even if we had to pay for materials. at least come and do the labor again."
READ MORE: Contractor accused of taking nearly $9K from 83-year-old woman
Edite sits inside her mother's Springfield home a year later angry.
The bathroom is still a mess.
Pieces of the wall and electrical outlets are exposed and the ceiling is falling apart.
"I don't know what to say," continued Edite. "I don't know what to do anymore. We're lost."
Edite reached out to Western Mass News, telling us she hired contractor Jose Dias to complete work on two bathrooms and some flooring in her elderly mother's home after water damage.
Her daughter lives in the upstairs apartment of the house. Her mother lives downstairs.
She tells Western Mass News Dias then vanished with $8,700.
She hangs on to these receipts as proof of a project never finished.
"She doesn't have the money," said Edite. "She lives on a fixed income and how is she to get it fixed? I can help her a little bit but I can't help her with $20,000."
Since our previous stories have aired, we've received messages and emails from other people, claiming they fell victim to Dias too.
Edite says she filed a complaint with the Attorney General's office.
At the time, they told her it was the seventh complaint they received about Dias.
A year later, she still has not heard back from the Attorney General's office about refunding her money or what to do next.
"Haven't heard anything," says Edite. "Haven't gotten an answer from anyone. I want a refund. Yeah, refund the $8,700 so we can take this elsewhere. What do we do? Where do I go? At least direct me on where I could go to fix this problem for her."
During the interview, Edite tried calling Jose again, but he didn't answer and it went straight to voicemail.
"I used to send him a text every day," stated Edite. "I don't even bother doing that anymore, because I think that just aggravates myself even more."
Edite says looking back now, she would have done more research, but she was only going off of a recommendation from her daughter, who had used Dias years ago and everything worked out perfectly.
We have learned Jose lost his contracting license back in 2015.
"It's just crazy," said Jose. "It's crazy on how someone can do that to someone. How can you sleep at night? How can you live with yourself?"
READ MORE: More people come forward with complaints about contractor
We did reach out to the Attorney General's office in Boston to see if there were any active investigations surrounding Dias.
A spokesperson tells us that they cannot confirm or deny any investigations.
We also reached out to the Hampden County District Attorney's office to see if there was anything that their office could share about Dias.
We have not heard back as of 4:00 Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.