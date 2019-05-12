HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For a mom, there is no greater gift on Mother's Day than a new bundle of joy.
"I feel blessed," Springfield resident Genesis Kuilan tells us. "Basically, my present is her. I'm excited."
Genesis is celebrating Mother's Day in the best way this year, welcoming her new little girl to the world.
"She's precious," stated Genesis. "I was happy. I have a boy and now I have a girl. I have my pair."
While not a first-time mom, this new mother of two says she's experiencing the excitement, love, and unknown all over again.
"It wasn't as scary, but," continued Genesis. "You never know what to expect. Everyone says everything is different with the second one. It definitely was different. For my first, I was induced, so I didn't have the water break, so it was a little different. This one was definitely harder. A lot more pain, but it was kind of fast, just like my first one. I was only in labor for a couple of hours."
Aniah was the first baby born at Holyoke Medical Center on Mother's Day at six pounds, six ounces and twenty-one inches long.
Genesis tells Western Mass News she's looking forward to the special bond a mother and daughter share.
"Doing her hair," says Genesis. "Dressing her up, making her look all cute and stuff."
Genesis has an important message for all moms today, especially young ones.
"Just don't let anybody tell you that," added Genesis. "You can't do it. Just because we're young and some people may be in school, you can still do it. It's hard, it's overwhelming, [and] you're going to be tired, but you can do it. They're all worth it."
