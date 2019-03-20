DORCHESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield resident is the latest to win one of several big prizes on a state scratch tickets.
Mass. Lottery officials said that Elizabeth Dasso recently became the fourth $1 million prize winner on their '$5,000,000 100X Cashword' instant game.
Dasso chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000, less tax withholdings.
The store from which the $20 ticket was purchased, Stop N Save on Boston Road in Springfield, will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.
Mass. Lottery noted that there are still two $5 million prizes available, as well as 11 more $1 million prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.