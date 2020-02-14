(WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman received quite the surprise on Friday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show.
In the spirit of the the holiday, today's episode of the Tamron Hall Show focused on Valentine's Day with segments on relationship and intimacy advice, as well as highlighting some Valentine's Day gift ideas.
Each audience member was given a number as they entered the studio and at the end of the show, one number was going to be pulled and that person would win, as Hall described it, "the ultimate Valentine's Day vacation" valued at over $10,000.
The drum was spun and a number was grabbed - #100 - which belonged to Priscilla Reid of Springfield.
Reid and a guest will fly via Fiji Airways and spend six-days/five-nights at the Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa, where they will enjoy such amenities including daily breakfast, massages, a private cabana for dinner, and a jet-ski safari.
Congratulations Priscilla and you can watch the Tamron Hall Show, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 3.
