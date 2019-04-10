SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman is using her voice to change the lives of women across the nation by writing and performing a song called "Take Me, I'm Yours."
The powerful ballad was inspired by experiences the artist lived through and hopes her music will inspire other women.
Linda Washington wrote the original song "Take Me, I'm Yours." It's a song that tells her life's story about her never-ending quest to find love.
Love is something Washington told Western Mass News hasn't always been easy to find as a survivor of breast cancer, but also what she said was domestic abuse.
"When I felt like I wanted to date again, I was physically, mentally, and verbally abused and was told I needed to get used to that and nobody was going to want me because I wasn't a real woman anymore. I had a double mastectomy. [And that's what people are really highlighting on, saying you're no longer?] Yeah," Washington said.
Studies show that one in four women experience domestic violence. Also, one in eight women suffer from breast cancer, so for somebody like Washington, this song proves that both can be overcome - that you too can be a survivor.
"Be seen for who you are, for the beauty that's inside and outside, not for the scars or the cancer or whatever you've been through. I know what other women are feeling and I want them to know they're not alone," Washington added.
The song has aired on radio stations in Chicago and landed in the top 40 on websites like hitsyoulove.com.
You can CLICK HERE to hear the full song.
