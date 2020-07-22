SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman wrote an article highlighting on how the community has worked together to help each other during the coronavirus pandemic.
The article is now vying for a spot in Reader’s Digest for the nicest place in America with a possibility of being published in the November issue.
“I’ve met the nicest people in the entire world,” said Sandy Miliefsky.
Across the country and especially in western Massachusetts, Miliefsky wants Springfield to be known as the nicest place in America.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Miliefsky saw a need in the community for common household necessities, including toilet paper and one specific food item.
“So when people were writing on the ‘Nextdoor’ site, they needed food, they needed diapers, everybody wanted a ham because it was close to Easter and people hadn’t gotten their unemployment checks,” Miliefsky added.
Miliefsky's distribution of hams earned her the nickname ‘The Ham Lady,’ which is the title of the article she wrote for the Reader’s Digest ‘Nicest Places in America’ contest.
The camaraderie seen in the community drove Miliefsky to write the article on what she was experiencing.
Some of the volunteers were strangers, others were friends, and one volunteer was a local priest.
“Father Peter was very instrumental. It all started when he contacted me that he had ham and some toilet paper and, at that point, people could not find toilet paper,” Miliefsky said.
Reverend Peter Swarr of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church said when it came down to helping to community alongside Miliefsky, it was all about love and caring about one another in the community.
“I think there is some truth that during a time like this, when things are hard, it’s really wonderful how people can come together, support each other, and help each other and I’ve really seen that in the past few months,” Swarr said.
Miliefsky, who has spent time volunteering in several human service agencies, hopes to keep seeing this kindness continue beyond the coronavirus pandemic.
“What I want to see is the continuity of this goodness that has been going on that we, somehow, in different neighborhoods, can start some type of an organization,” Miliefsky explained.
For more information on how you can vote for the article, CLICK HERE.
The winner of the Reader’s Digest contest is set to be announced sometime in August.
