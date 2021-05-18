SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Plans are being ironed out to start vaccinating public school students.
Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said the city is hoping to start vaccinations in schools sometime next week.
Right now, the city is looking to partner with Curative to get these shots into the high schools.
"The reason we're going to use curative is because they have experience with the Pfizer vaccine they also have the freezers that we need at that coldest temperature," Caulton-Harris said.
Caulton-Harris goes on to say they're still working out the finer details with Curative.
While the company usually requires a parent present for the shot, state guidance says all children need is written parent consent.
