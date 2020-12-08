SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some Springfield residents may still have leaves, grass, and other yard waste waiting to be picked up and the city said Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame.
The city explained that yard waste collections by the Springfield Department of Public Works has been slowed as DPW solid waste crews are impacted by COVID-19 symptoms.
“I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we continue to work and provide core and vital services for our residents during these surreal and challenging times of this pandemic...We will continue to try and collect everyone’s yard waste until the weather will no longer permit it," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in a statement.
Those residents who are able can dispose of their yard waste, free of charge, at the Bondi Island landfill from 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday.
