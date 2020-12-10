SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Business Improvement District announced it has teamed up with Bright Nights and MGM Springfield to offer some extra holiday cheer during this festive season.
The BID told Western Mass News that for a limited time only, the Springfield Regional Visitor Center will be selling gift cards to participating downtown restaurants.
For every purchase, customers will receive a free pass to Bright Nights, and the pass is food for any night, including weekdays, weekends, or holidays.
For those interested, the center is located at 1319 Main Street in downtown Springfield and is open from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and it's also opened on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.
BID also said that the first 100 people who purchase gift cards will not only receive a free Bright Nights pass but also an additional 10 percent off.
For more information, call the Visitor Center at (413) 781-1591 or click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.