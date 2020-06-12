SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski has led a prayer service for racial healing on Friday; all in the wake of what happened to George Floyd and the national unrest.
The bishop told Western Mass News he felt this is a critical time to bring people together.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic and systemic racism, he said people need to be able to heal.
About a hundred people came together in prayer at the cathedral, including Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
The mayor said he appreciates the bishops’ spiritual leadership.
The bishop told us shortly before the service about why people need to pray together in times of uncertainty.
"Coming together as a people of faith, we believe in the importance of a change of heart, and what will solve not only our racial strife but so many other problems we face is a change of heart, the only way to have a change of heart is to bring things to god in prayer," Rozanski said.
Earlier this week it was announced the bishop will become the new Archbishop of St. Louis and he will be leaving Springfield in August.
