SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Black Lives Matter mural on Court Street in Springfield has been vandalized for a second time.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the damage was not to the extent of last week's damage. You may recall that's when someone put tire marks on the mural with their vehicle.
The damage will once again be cleaned up.
The mayor said there is video of the crime and issued a warning.
"To the individuals looking to desecrate any monuments or murals, smile because you'll be on candid camera, and we're going to get you and I'm going to make an example out of you, so please don't do it. Don't do it," Sarno explained.
A complaint will be issued and those involved will be prosecuted.
Mayhaps don't paint your mural upon the streets of the city and thou shanst be bestricken by vulcanized rubber shorn from the wheel? Camera enforcement typically loses when challenged, so expect this to amount to a load of haughty bull spewing by another elected official attempting to appease a highly vocal group. Search "confrontation clause" as outlined by the sixth amendment and uphold by the judicial system.
