SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating another incident of vandalism at Springfield's Black Lives Mural.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 12:40 a.m., someone on a bicycle rode up to the mural, which is painted along Court Street, and spray painted on it.
This latest incident marks the third time in the last month that the mural has been vandalized.
The investigation is ongoing by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.