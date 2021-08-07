SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Springfield's Harambee festival made its long-awaited return Saturday. The festival, named after the Swahili word meaning "all pull together" celebrated local black artists and businesses.
After last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic, residents were excited to celebrate with music, dancing, food, and shopping from local businesses.
This year's event was at a new location behind Rebecca Johnson School. Those in attendance had the chance to enjoy performances by local musicians and dancers, indulge in food from local restaurants and shop from local artists. They also had the chance to roll up their sleeve and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
Western Mass News spoke with one local business owner who says having the event back and having the chance to receive the vaccine is a great way to bring the community together.
"I think that if you get vaccinated do you feel a little bit better to come out and mingle before we weren’t able to do that last year and now with the technology and things changing in healthcare we’re still safe we’re still doing social distancing we’re still wearing masks I think that’s what’s making the difference this year," said Andrea Paulk.
"Springfield is a small city but we have a city ton of businesses so it’s definitely a great way to showcase everything for sure and I hope every year just gets bigger and bigger," said Tiffany Jacobs.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and city health and human services director Helen Caulton-Harris were all in attendance as part of their push to get young people in the city vaccinated.
The Harambee committee also presented the mayor with an award thanking him for his efforts in bringing the festival back this year.
