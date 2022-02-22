SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield is getting ready to lift its indoor mask mandate on Monday.
The mask requirement in public places will end on Monday in Springfield. This does not include public schools at this point.
Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told us she is confident in lifting the citywide indoor mask mandate and cited how cases dropped have been dropping week-to-week with cases down to 279 cases last week. However, she still wants people to get vaccinated.
“The city of Springfield is going in the right direction. Our COVID-19 cases are going down and we end our mask mandate on February 28,” Caulton-Harris explained.
[Reporter: so you’re confident now lifting the mask mandate considering the numbers?]
“The mask mandate was scheduled to be off February 28 and I am comfortable that we are in the right direction,” Caulton-Harris added.
It’s worth noting that the cases for last week still shows the 30-and-under age group is making up more than 50 percent of the cases.
