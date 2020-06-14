SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The Italian-American Veterans Memorial Monument in the city's South End was defaced today.
The defacement took place early Sunday morning, but the suspects have yet to be found
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement, saying quote:
“This memorial stands in honor of Italian-Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country so that all Americans might enjoy the freedoms that we have had.
This unfortunate incident is not unlike the vandalism that occurred to our Black Vietnam Veteran Memorial Monument in our Mason Square honoring Black Americans who also made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. At that time, I denounced those actions and ordered [the] restoration of that monument immediately. I will do the same here."
Sarno also said the monument stands for the contributions that Italian-Americans made to the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.