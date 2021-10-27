SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The mask mandate in the city of Springfield will soon be coming to an end.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said that the mandate will end on Monday, November 1. A mandate will continue in the city's public schools, pursuant to the decision announced Tuesday by the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
He added that city officials reserve the right to reinstitute a mandate should the number of COVID-19 cases in the city increase again.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it
