SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is weighing in on Governor Charlie Baker's bill to implement a statewide certification system for all police officers in the state.
The move comes after protests around the nation over the death of George Floyd.
“The bill we’re filing today is the first step in a process that we hope will create a package of reforms that accomplishes the goal is that we all share,” Baker explained.
On Wednesday, Baker announced legislation that would require uniform certification for police officers in Massachusetts for the first time in state history.
“I’m very, very supportive for Governor Baker‘s legislation on licensing and, just as important, decertification,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
The bill, in addition to requiring a certification, would also allow for decertification, suspension of certification, or a reprimand if any misconduct occurs.
The certification has to be renewed every three years.
“I’m hopeful, on the federal level, that they pursue that national federal registry on that,” Sarno noted.
Sarno told Western Mass News over the phone that change is needed.
“Look at the upheaval that has occurred with the hideous murder of Mr. George Floyd by a rogue cop,” Sarno explained.
As protests sparked all across the nation and in western Massachusetts over the death of George Floyd, demonstrators in Springfield also gathered on Saturday to advocate for Springfield police officers to be removed from city schools.
However, Sarno said he doesn’t see officers being removed from the schools.
“I think if you talk to the majority of parents and the majority of students, it lends out not only on relationship building but the sense of safety. I mean God forbid you have the school shootings go on across the nation," Sarno said.
He said Baker’s new bill is the start of positive change.
“It’s time to get it done and this is the way you continue to build accountability and transparency,” Sarno noted.
Baker is urging lawmakers to pass this bill before the legislative session ends on July 31.
