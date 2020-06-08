SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's back to business for many as more companies are allowed to reopen under Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, which began Monday.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno addressed Phase 2 during his weekly briefing at city hall this morning.
Not only does the new phase impact restaurants, malls, and more, it also has allows for parks to reopen, as well as athletic activities.
However, it's something Sarno said comes with limitations.
"Pools are going to be very difficult because of the restrictions and health requirements, but we want to give some type of cooling relief to our residents and our children and kids. Sports teams can start practicing, but again, we're under restrictions. It's 10 or less still as you move into Phase 2, unless something changes," Sarno noted.
The mayor said the number of new cases in the city of Springfield has tapered off dramatically. He said there were only eight new cases this past Friday, 18 on Saturday, and just four on Sunday.
