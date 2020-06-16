SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has delcared racism a public health crisis in the city.
The announcement comes one day after the mayor held a discussion on race with dozens of members of the community.
Sarno added that he will establish an office of racial equity, to work with community groups and businesses to bring recommendations to the mayor's office.
He also said the five police officers involved in the brawl outside of Nathan Bill's will be re-suspended until their cases are completely adjudicated by Attorney General Maura Healey.
