SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has dismissed his Constituent Services director, Darryl Moss, following allegations surrounding a social media post.

Moss is under fire for that alleged post he made to a social media account, which has prompted a city investigation.

However, speakers at an event Wednesday said Moss’s post was about a television show he was watching with a friend.

Sarno said in a statement Thursday:

“Any violation of our social media policy is taken very seriously and as I have stated on many occasions, there is zero tolerance with regards to any violation of this policy. The case involving my Constituent Services Director Darryl Moss has been treated in the same fair and consistent manner as with other similar social media violations. In turn and after proper legal review, I have dismissed Mr. Moss effective immediately.”

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.