SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has ordered a spending and hiring freeze for his city departments because of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The measure was announed Wednesday after Sarno consulted with the city's Chief Administrative and Financial Officer TJ Plante.
“Based on the economic roundtable discussion with state officials and economists on April 15th, a hiring and spending freeze is the fiscally responsible thing to do at this time. We need to preserve the general fund to avoid catastrophic cuts for FY21 to the extent possible. Our goal is to maintain core city services," Plante explained in a statement.
Sarno added that the city must "conserve as much funds" as possible unless needed for essential and emergency services, not that the freeze is a "prudent and wise move" due to projected shortfalls in local, state, and federal revenues.
Sarno explained that he and city officials will be working to track costs associated with the city's response to COVID-19 and seek relief and recovery reimbursement funds.
