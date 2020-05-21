SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno unveiled plans to reopen the city on Thursday.
“It was very challenging to shut down, but it’s much more difficult to reopen. Myself, we’ve had many, many, continue sleepless nights,” Sarno said.
After detailed coordination with his department heads, Sarno said the city is ready to begin reopening.
Starting Wednesday, May 27, access will be available for the following locations, by appointment only (must be made 24 hours in advance):
- City Hall
- City Hall Annex
- Dept. of Public Works
- Dept. of Economic Development
- Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center
There will be limited public entrances and exits for each facility. Appointments can be made by calling 311, (413) 736-3111, or online.
No walk-in visits will be allowed.
In addition, temperatures will be checked and face coverings will be required.
Also, arrows and signs throughout the building will enforce social distancing guidelines.
Parks will open on Tuesday. Over at Forest Park, food concessions will be manned again and the farmer’s market will be open, but there are restrictions.
“We do have picnic tables out there. They’re properly spaced ten feet apart. No parties…only for immediate household members,” Sarno added.
With the warm weather going into Memorial Day weekend, there will be a larger police presence out and about to ensure social distancing.
“There will be heightened for Memorial Day weekend. We already have heightened patrols, but there will be heightened patrols in the parks, especially Forest Park, so they’re going to be out there…so have fun, follow the public health and social distancing, do the right thing because there will be eyes on you," Sarno said.
With regards to other city services:
- Playgrounds remain closed.
- Pools and splash pads remain closed.
- Senior centers and community centers will remain closed until the city's Phase 3.
- Libraries will reopen for curbside pickup only, by appointment, on June 8. Entry may be allowed for express services in the city's Phase 2.
- School buildings will remain closed through the summer. Online learning will remain in place.
