SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno addressed the coronavirus efforts being made in his city during Monday morning's weekly briefing.
Sarno started by sharing his gratitude of all the residents who have continued doing their part. He said there is light at the end of the tunnel as we are heading in the right direction.
Vaccination sites in local neighborhoods and the Eastfield Mall are continuing to work hard to get everyone vaccinated after experiencing major issues last week.
"We continue the vaccinations at the mass vaccine site at the Eastfield Mall with Governor Baker and Curative. Since we have intervened, the site has run much, much smoother," Sarno explained.
Sarno said the next COVID-19 vaccine force meeting is tomorrow.
Springfield is still considered a 'high risk' community.
