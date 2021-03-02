SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is reacting to news that six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published because of racist and insensitive imagery.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the books "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong" and “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families."
The business that preserves and protects Dr. Seuss’ legacy has announced it will stop publishing six titles because of racist and insensitive imagery.
Those books include:
- “McElligot’s Pool"
- “On Beyond Zebra!”
- “Scrambled Eggs Super!"
- “The Cat’s Quizzer”
- “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street”
- “If I Ran the Zoo”
In a statement released to Western Mass News, Sarno said:
“In the spirit of acceptance and friendship, I will respect Dr. Seuss Enterprises request/decision based on what is perceived to be culturally insensitive depictions. We will all now move forward to highlight all the good Springfield’s own Theodor Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss has done and continues to do in promoting and making reading fun and enjoyable for all our children and their families no matter what creed, color, culture or background. We must always remember and never forget, if you can’t read, you can’t succeed. I look forward to our Museums and Dr. Seuss Enterprises continued beneficial partnership with the one and only in the world Dr. Seuss Museum right here in our Springfield.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.