SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is reacting to news that six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published because of racist and insensitive imagery.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the books "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong" and “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families."

Those books include:

“McElligot’s Pool"

“On Beyond Zebra!”

“Scrambled Eggs Super!"

“The Cat’s Quizzer”

“And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street”

“If I Ran the Zoo”

In a statement released to Western Mass News, Sarno said: