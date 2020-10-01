SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After spiking by more than 50 cases in three days, the city of Springfield is now a high-risk community for spreading COVID-19.

Because of that, some of the new possibilities for reopening businesses have been stopped in their tracks.

Some restaurants were just starting to book parties of 10 together and prepare to use bar areas for seating as part of Phase 3, Step 2.

Now, those plans have to be on hold in the City of Homes.

COVID-19 cases spiking in Springfield means the city has turned red on the state’s virus tracking map.

It also means that Springfield can’t reopen in Phase 3, Part 2.

“Some of the things that the governor had indicated with restaurants having 10 at a table, unfortunately right now, cannot be done,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Kelly Dobbins, partner at Level 5 Restaurant, added, “When they keep playing with the things we can do and we can’t do, it puts a lot of strain on us because we are a small business.”

Back to six at a table and no longer allowed to utilize bar seating, Level 5 Restaurant has seen it’s fair share of changes as it opened its doors during the pandemic.

Dobbins said he’s had enough of disappointing his new customers.

“Now, we’ve got to go back and when people call up and say ‘I have a party of 10’, we’ve got to tell them ‘Oh well, no, you know, the rule is now back to six people within a party,” Dobbins added.

When it comes to schools, state officials have recommended that a community only switch to remote learning if it has been in the red for multiple weeks.

Springfield Public Schools have been remote, but private schools with in-person classes are watching the data closely.

“Right now, we still are able to meet and exceed all of the CDC and state guidelines in terms of more than six foot distance mask wearing,” said Melissa Earls, head of school at Academy Hill.

Hill told Western Mass News that the COVID-tracking map serves as just one resource because they serve more than just one town.

“Our two largest feeder communities are white and green respectively, so we are going by what our community needs and the students and families in our communities,” Earls added.

Earls said her private school wouldn't bar a student from coming to class if they hail from a town that’s in the red on the COVID map. She said instead, they have students and staff quarantine if they were possibly exposed to the virus, no matter where they live.

We also reached out to the schools in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield. Their superintendent said they have no plans to go fully remote at this time.