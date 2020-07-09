SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The president of the Greater Springfield NAACP, Bishop Talbert Swan, who has strong words for city officials after the Department of Justice’s investigation.
Swan told Western Mass News he was interviewed multiple times during the investigation by the department of justice to talk about community relations with the police department. He says he's not surprised by the findings of the report.
“They are paid to protect and serve us, not to brutalize us,” Swan said.
A 28-page report, released by the U.S. Department of Justice, found that the City of Springfield’s Police Department’s Narcotics Unit use of excessive force, something Swan said wasn’t surprising.
“Our branch has been saying for years that there’s a problem with police brutality in the police department,” he said. “The fact that you have officers currently under indictment for brutalizing citizens, the fact that the city pays out millions of dollars in settlement of police brutality cases was a clear indication that it was problematic for people. To act surprised and shocked and disgusted by a report that affirms what they already knew is completely disingenuous.”
Swan told us he was interviewed multiple times during the investigation to help shed light on the community and police relations in the city.
While he said the findings are exactly what the NAACP has been seeing for years, he thinks officials should have acted before this investigation.
“Being disgusted by a report is one thing. I think that city official should’ve been disgusted by the reports of the residents long before this report came out,” he said. “I think the current police commissioner needs to retire. I think that a true civilian review board needs to be established. I think we need to do a nationwide search for a new police chief, who is innovative on the cutting edge [and] who is not thoroughly ingrained into the corrupt system in Springfield here.”
With nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, and protests calling for a change in the policing system, Swan said the results from this 2-year investigation are released with perfect timing.
“Springfield is just a microcosm of the rest of the nation, and what we see happening in corruption in Minneapolis and New York and Baltimore and other parts of the nation happens right here in Springfield,” Swan noted.
An online petition was created by the Pioneer Valley Project to remove Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and now has almost 1,000 signatures.
