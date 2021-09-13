SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new mask mandate went into effect Monday in Springfield with everyone expected to mask up indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.
The mask requirement is regardless of vaccination status and now, business owners are adjusting once again. All of this comes as city leaders keep a close eye on covid case numbers.
“Well, we actually just opened our restaurant back to full hours, so to put the mask mandate back in effect, we're hoping that the hours don't get restricted again, but we're just going with what keeps everybody safe,” said Damin Mullen, owner of Try Me Too.
Mullen is dealing with what many business owners are in Springfield are doing again - operating with a mask mandate in place. Another restaurant in the city, Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill, is unsure what he'll do if customers don’t comply.
“To be honest with you, I don't know what to do. Can we enforce it? We will definitely mandate it. We will ask them to come in, but what if a customer decides not to? Are we going to call the cops?” said Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill
Western Mass News got answers for you. We asked Springfield's Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris for guidance.
"Restaurants, we ask a face covering be with you. We understand you may not be able to keep it on while you're eating, but having it with you and being able to be safe is very important,” Caulton-Harris explained.
Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News the COVID-19 case numbers remain on the rise.
"I do not have numbers for Saturday. Without those numbers, we are at 499 cases for last week. However, Sunday's cases 194, which would include Saturday's cases, so technically we would be over our number from last week,” Caulton-Harris added.
To break that down for you, for the week of August 29, there were 547 cases. For the week of September 5, there were 499 cases, minus numbers for Saturday. The total on Sunday, September 12 was 194 cases - a number that includes the Saturday cases and most likely would be enough to exceed the previous week's total.
Caulton-Harris told us she was hoping the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine would make the vaccination rate go up, but they’re not seeing the increase they expected.
"We are seeing a slight increase. It is not the bump that we thought we would see locally, but the approval means there is no excuse,” Caulton-Harris noted.
Caulton-Harris added there are more than enough vaccine clinics in the city for people to get vaccinated and she said their community outreach efforts will continue.
