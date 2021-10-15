SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials with Spirit of Springfield have announced that the Parade of Big Balloons is being postponed for a second year in a row.
The organization said that it was in the best interest to postpone the event due to the "inability to maintain the same level of excellence for the traditional Parade of the Big Balloons" and "ongoing concerns related to COVID-19."
Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt explained in a statement:
“We have been unable to recruit high school bands and dance schools because of the pandemic. They provide the musical component for the parade."
“In addition, helium remains scarce and high-priced due to the supply chain. We apologize for the disappointment this may bring to participants, spectators, and fans.”
The parade has been produced by organization since 1991 and is traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving along Main Street in Springfield.
Matt added, "In the coming months, we plan to revisit all aspects of the Parade of the Big Balloons so that when it returns in 2022, it will be bigger, better, and the very best it can be.”
