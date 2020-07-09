SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another popular Springfield event canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This would have been the 30th year crowds gathered for the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade.
The parade will still celebrate the accomplishments of the Puerto Rican community, except this year it will happen, virtually.
2020 marks a huge milestone for the Annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade…
“Every year, the parade has gotten bigger and bigger, and we want to keep that momentum going,” said Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee Chair Victoria Rodriguez.
The event, which draws thousands of people into the city is celebrating its 30th year, but due to the coronavirus, the parade itself has been canceled.
Rodriguez told Western Mass News they're not letting the anniversary pass by, so they're taking it virtually.
“We hope that that brings a lot of people and support and the same feeling as if you were there on the sidelines watching the parade on parade day,” Rodriguez explained.
The live broadcast will take place on September 20, the same day the parade would have been held.
"We plan to air it on our Facebook and YouTube channels,” she said. “It's pretty much taking the parade off the streets and putting it virtually, he parade won't make its way down Main Street in Springfield, but local artists, performers, and guests will be part of the show, for the community to enjoy safely from home.
“We're going to have the lineup as we do for the parade on the street, but just virtually,” Rodriguez explained.
Rodriguez also said organizers are still working on this year's theme, but it will focus on essential workers making a difference during the pandemic.
“Whether it's the Amazon delivery driver, to the clerks at the grocery store, to our health providers; we just want to honor them in some way to thank them,” Rodriguez said.
The official theme will be announced in the coming weeks. Rodriguez told us next year, they hope to celebrate 30 years again, in a more traditional fashion.
