SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a two-week closure, Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield is finally back open.
The owner, Rita Caputo-Capua, told Western Mass News they made the hard decision to close and sanitize after COVID-19 reached their restaurant.
But they're back with a whole new set up that includes two kitchens to keep distance and decrease wait-times. Also, a new dining room set up and a new game plan for when the governor's latest advisory and business closure curfew goes into effect tomorrow, Nov. 6.
"Starting tomorrow, what we are gonna do is, I think, we're gonna stop seating at 8:30 p.m., but we'll do take out until 9:30 p.m.," she explained. "Then that'll, kind of, bring us to that 10 o'clock mark, where everybody has to be gone."
Despite the added challenge, she told Western Mass News they're thankful to be open and serving their customers once again.
