(WGGB/WSHM) -- Downtown Springfield is running a citywide event called the 'Restaurant Rally.'
The 10-day event is meant to call on city residents and those in the surrounding communities to support local restaurants to help them stay afloat during the pandemic.
The event is meant to replace the annual restaurant week that was canceled in April.
It's presented by the Springfield Restaurant Week Committee and the Springfield Business Improvement District.
The new event will not have a fixed menu and all local restaurants are considered participants.
