SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield drained Watershops Pond last November and social media went wild with pictures of vehicles that had been found submerged. Police said it had been so long since the pond was last drained, the odds of finding original owners were slim, but they were investigating.

With the warmer months upon us, viewers have reached out to Western Mass News, wondering about the status of the city's Watershops Pond project. They're asking will the pond be ready for recreational use this summer?

"If it was to fail, it would basically flood the South End of the city,” said Patrick Sullivan’s Springfield’s Executive Director of Parks, Building, and Recreation Management.

There are some potentially serious consequences should the Watershops dam fail in Springfield. City officials said it had been more than half a century since the last substantial modification to the structure.

Back in early November, Watershops Pond and its dam became the talk of western Massachusetts. The drain down of the pond lead to the discovery of several submerged vehicles and even attracted local prospectors.

Watershops Pond today is not looking any closer to being ready once again for recreational use. In fact, Sullivan told Western Mass News the actual work on the dam is still months away.

"In the next month, the project will be going out for public bid to actually make the repairs to the dam. We hope that work would start by early fall,” Sullivan added.

Sullivan said it would then be about a year for the project to be complete.

"Next fall, in 2022, the water would start going up again in the dam, if all goes as well as planned,” Sullivan noted.

The multi-million dollar project is being paid for with federal money.

Fixing a dam for a pond that covers 200 acres, Sullivan said ultimately the planned upgrades are about keeping the city and its residents safe.

“We could rapidly let water out in advance of a storm to be prepared for additional flood storage capacity,” Sullivan noted.

Sullivan said that the city is planning on a public clean-up of the drained pond this fall.

They're currently mapping out areas and will provide more information as the year progresses.