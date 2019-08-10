SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state has announced the first human case of Easter Equine Encephalitis (EEE) this year.
We're told a male over 60 from southern Plymouth County has been diagnosed with the virus infection.
It's the first time since 2013 a human has contracted the virus infection here in Massachusetts.
Recently the Department of Public Health issued a 'High Risk Warning' for EEE in several southeastern communities.
Today, the DPH is announcing they've raised the risk level to 'critical' in a total of 9 communities including Carver, Lakeville, Marion, Middleborough, Rochester, and Wareham in Plymouth County and Acushnet, Freetown, and New Bedford in Bristol County.
The virus which is spread from the bite of an infected mosquito can be fatal and affects people of all ages.
According to the State Department of Public Health, in all of 2018, only two mosquitoes were tested positive for EEE.
However this year that number has jumped much higher.
As of today August 10, 2019, the DPH says 227 mosquito samples have turned up positive for the virus.
"EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages. EEE occurs sporadically in Massachusetts with the most recent outbreak years occurring from 2004-2006 and 2010-2012. There were 22 human cases of EEE infection during those two outbreak periods with 14 cases occurring among residents of Bristol and Plymouth Counties," notes the DPH.
While we're not seeing any increased risk level here in western Mass. yet this season, it's still important to know how to protect yourself.
What can you do to reduce your chances of contracting EEE?
- Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient (DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] or IR3535) and follow according to the instructions on the product label.
- Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes.
- Drain standing water and repair or install screens in your home.
For more information about EEE and aerial spraying in specific areas of the state, Click Here.
