SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officers are on scene after two motor vehicles collided near 275 St. James Avenue in Springfield.
The accident occurred late Saturday night.
Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News the accident is minor, and there were no reported injuries.
The street is currently closed as officials wait for tow trucks to remove both vehicles from the area.
The crash remains under investigation.
