SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The St. James Avenue Bridge in Springfield that connects to 291 and the Mass Pike has been shut down due to emergency repairs, and the closure is causing traffic and headaches for commuters.
Commuters who travel northbound over the St. James Avenue Bridge now have to seek an alternate route.
The Springfield Department of Public Works was forced to close the bridge over the weekend due to an issue with the concrete bridge deck.
Originally, the Mass DOT expected the work to be finished in three to four weeks.
Now, things have changed.
The busy bridge, that hovers over the CSX rail in Springfield, has been shut down until further notice.
Western Mass News spoke with the Springfield D.P.W. Director, who says that there are three holes in the bridge.
Therefore, the work is extensive and important to fix immediately.
"The issues they have there are in three different locations within the bridge deck, and," said Department of Public Works Chris Cignolli. "It's not like just fixing one, two, and three. Each one is interdependent on each other so they want to make sure they get it all done."
Commuters traveling from near and far are finding that traffic is heavy in the mornings and evenings.
"Normally," stated Khalid Ansari. "We take the Mass Pike, which is right behind me, but, with that being closed, we need to take another route so we go around Armory, which makes the commute a little longer."
For people hoping to access 291, a detour is posted where the St. James Avenue Bridge is closed to follow to follow Tapley Street instead, or you can just hop onto 291 using Armory Street.
It's also important to note that the south side of the St. James Avenue Bridge is open and safe to travel across.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.