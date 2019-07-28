SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MassDOT released a statement that the St. James Avenue Bridge going northbound will be closed this Sunday evening for several weeks.
The closing is due to the bridge needing repairs.
The bridge in Springfield is over the CSX Railroad and MassDOT has posted detours to help with traffic.
This impact will allow crews to safely and effectively conduct bridge repair operations.
The southbound travel lanes will remain open during this time.
There may also be additional short-term closures of southbound travel lanes following the completion of work on the northbound lanes.
Drivers who are traveling through the impacted areas should expect delays, reduced speed, and should use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency situation.
For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.
