AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass men's basketball team, putting it all on the line in their quarterfinal match-up in the Atlantic 10 tournament Friday afternoon.
After a dominant second-round victory on Thursday against Saint Joseph's, UMass hoping another win Friday would get them one step closer to a possible spot in the NCAA tournament.
Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. A tough loss for the Minutemen, the team, falling 86-72 to the Saint Louis Billikens on Friday. UMass got off to a slow start, and the Billikens capitalizing off it, with an early 15-3 lead right out the gate.
Even though it could be a wrap for the Minuteman to make an NCAA Tournament this time around, the team will have their shot next week. Both guards, Desiree Oliver and Destiney Philoxy told Western Mass News the coronavirus pandemic kept both teams from showing up to the game. But support for each other will always still be there.
"It's so sad, COVID. Last year, the boys were at every single one of our games, right on the sidelines, cheering us. They were like our whole student section, it lit, and we were right at their games doing the same thing," Oliver said.
"During our games, they send me videos of us playing, and I just sent Tre and Dre videos of them playing, and it's like a bond, even off the court," Philoxy explained.
The Minutewomen talked about how important these next coming days of practices will be before they have a go-at-it on Thursday at 5 p.m. against number 10, Saint Joseph's.
