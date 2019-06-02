EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saint Mark's Church has opened their doors to Bhutanese refugees.
People came together after church for food and to bless their very own garden.
At the Saint Mark's Church sprouted a garden where Bhutanese refugees and Christians come together on Sunday.
Enoch Biswa, a pastor at Salvation Church told Western Mass News about his journey to Springfield.
"We basically got expelled out of the country we came to Nepal and we lived in exile for 8 years some of the people are still in the camp and we got brought here by ION an international organization for migration," Pastor Biswa explained.
The two cultures came together not only to bless the garden but to share American and Nepali food.
Doreen Tapper, a member of Saint Mark's Church expressed her own thoughts towards the new events.
"The stories of how they got here can be very heartbreaking being in the refugee camps being turned out of your country that you have lived in and then just being sent here," Tapper explained.
They say it is a day to come together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.