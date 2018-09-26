A lack of funding and low enrollment threatened the future of St. Mary's High School in Westfield, but a successful fundraising campaign has now launched a new vision moving forward.
There are really only two options for those looking to go to a parochial high school in western Massachusetts: Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield and St. Mary's in Westfield.
"The daily life of a saint, as we call it, it's really a family," said St. Mary's Principal Matthew Collins.
However, despite being only one of two, St. Mary's High School finds itself in the midst of an enrollment problem, with only 14 new freshman this year.
It's a number the diocese would like to see double in 2019.
Though early, the school told Western Mass News that prospective students are already enrolling.
"We actually had our first freshman for next year, the 2019 school year, register this morning," Collins added.
Collins was a student at St. Mary's and actually left his assistant principal job to help turn his alma mater around. He sees his school as one of a kind.
"We're also the only Catholic school that offers Pre-K through 12. so your student can come and really only have one transition from elementary to high school in their educational career," Collins explained,
The decline of enrollment in Catholic schools is a nationwide problem, but also the amount of them.
According to the National Catholic Education Association, since 2008, 1,026 schools were either closed or went the way of consolodation.
During that same stretch of time, only 297 new schools opened.
With those closing schools, enrollment declined by more than 435,000.
"There's a lot of skepticism, there's a lot of doubt, fear, frustration. Coupled with all of that, there's hope. There's love." said St. Mary's pastor Fr. Matt Alcombright.
Collins did say that there's been some improvements to the school this year to help make sure that St. Mary's doesn't become a statistic.
"We have new science teachers, new Spanish teachers. We added some technology with interactive white boards and projectors," Collins explained.
Collins said that 100 percent of the students at St. Mary's graduate. His major concern now isn't so much money for the school, but getting students to fill the seats, so more learning can take place.
"We actually have our admissions open house on October 23. That's a huge night. That's the night we welcome all the families that want to come in who think about sending their child to St. Mary's," Collins noted.
As for what's in store for next year, that's still up in the air, but the school, and those leading it, have faith this will not be the last year for St. Mary's.
